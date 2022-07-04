LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $2.80 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

LNSPF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.74) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$2.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

