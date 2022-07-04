Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

