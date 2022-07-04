Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,523,000 after buying an additional 166,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after buying an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.05. 94,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.99. The firm has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

