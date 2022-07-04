Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $12.08 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.96. 136,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.