Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $477.84. 125,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.94 and a 200-day moving average of $583.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.