Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,003. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.35. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.