Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.36. 152,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,003. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average is $214.35.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

