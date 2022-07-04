LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.0137 on Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $4,379.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,023,838 coins and its circulating supply is 176,369,247 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

