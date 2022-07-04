M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,997,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 455,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

