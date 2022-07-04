Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $105.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

