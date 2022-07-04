Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maison Luxe stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,878. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About Maison Luxe (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maison Luxe (MASN)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.