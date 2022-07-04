Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,878. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

About Maison Luxe (Get Rating)

Maison Luxe, Inc operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.