MakiSwap (MAKI) Market Capitalization Tops $245,585.35

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. MakiSwap has a market cap of $245,585.35 and $106,858.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00147625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00852286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015809 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

