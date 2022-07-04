MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $257.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.79. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $498.97. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.