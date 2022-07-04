MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $7,403.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00147817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016284 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

