Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 272,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,130. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.83 million. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,684,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,767,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.