Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,886,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 2,917,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,773.4 days.

Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $$8.37 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

