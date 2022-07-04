Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,886,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 2,917,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,773.4 days.
Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $$8.37 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
