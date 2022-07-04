MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
MBI stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,456. MBIA has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $701.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.
About MBIA (Get Rating)
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
