MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

MBI stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,456. MBIA has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $701.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MBIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MBIA by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

About MBIA (Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.