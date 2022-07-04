McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.96. 136,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,626. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.12.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

