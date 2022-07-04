Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 206,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDNA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
MDNA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.18. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,782. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
