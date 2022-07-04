Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 206,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDNA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

MDNA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.18. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,782. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

