Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 130.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 205,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 116,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

MDT stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 306,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

