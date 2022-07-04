Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 229,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

