Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) is River Oaks Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

River Oaks Capital LLC cut its holdings in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Meridian accounts for 3.8% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 1.98% of Meridian worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Meridian by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRBK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.05. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433. Meridian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

