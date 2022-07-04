Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.59.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.67. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.