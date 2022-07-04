Metronome Price Tops $0.81 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Metronome has a market cap of $11.38 million and $641.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

