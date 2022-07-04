Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,771 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.21% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $691,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD stock traded up $13.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,080. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,227.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,370.61.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

