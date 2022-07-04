MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CIF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.93. 33,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,084. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 725.2% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 317,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 329.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

