MIB Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $212,988.54 and approximately $30.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00059026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,558,712 coins and its circulating supply is 165,256,784 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.