Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

