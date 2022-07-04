Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

