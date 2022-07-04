MintMe.com Coin Price Up 37.3% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $179,800.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.28 or 0.05668568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00259169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00610059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00076543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00537509 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

