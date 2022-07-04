Mithril Trading Down 4.3% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010517 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00218412 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

