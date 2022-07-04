Modefi (MOD) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Modefi (MOD) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $92,477.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,078,621 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

