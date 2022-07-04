MONK (MONK) Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million

MONK (MONK) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $38,542.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.