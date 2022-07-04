Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 361,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

