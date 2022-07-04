Monte Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 85,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $225.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

