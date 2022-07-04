Monte Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Generac by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Generac by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $217.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

