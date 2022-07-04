Monte Financial Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

