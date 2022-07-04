Monte Financial Group LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 366.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

