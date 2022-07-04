Monte Financial Group LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

