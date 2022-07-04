Monte Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $433.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

