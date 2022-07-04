Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

