Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

MS traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 378,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

