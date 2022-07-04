Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MSGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorsport Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Shares of MSGM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.01.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.