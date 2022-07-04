Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Philip L. Rafnson bought 41,700 shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,074,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Moving iMage Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,953. Moving iMage Technologies has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

