National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Price Target Cut to $38.00

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

