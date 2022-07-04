Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Down 32.1% in June

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
NYSE:NRP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.53. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,926. The company has a market capitalization of $463.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.72%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.
Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
