Navcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $152,151.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $152,151.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001896 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,829,330 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.