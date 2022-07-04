Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NEPT opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

