Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004103 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00080061 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

