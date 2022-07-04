New BitShares 1-Day Volume Tops $656,437.00 (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $656,437.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00154871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00858849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00084212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015578 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

